Controversial South African podcaster MacG has given an update on his brief romance with DJ and Metro FM presenter Lamiez Holworthy

The podcaster said he and Lamiez bumped into each other at Black Coffee's star-studded Grammy Award party event and had an awkward interaction

He said that Lamiez said she recall them ever dating, after asking him why he was telling people they dated

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

MacG's podcast is known for either discussing controversial topics or saying controversial things. The former radio personality took to his platform, Podcast, and Chill to discuss an awkward interaction he had with DJ Lamiez Holworthy when he attended Black Coffee's star-studded Grammy Award party event.

MacG gave an update on his brief romance with Lamiez Holworthy. Image @lamiez_holworthy / @magcunleashed

Source: Instagram

MacG said he bumped into a lot of people in the entertainment industry he kind of has beef with because of the things he said on his podcast. One of those people was DJ and wife to Motswako rapper Khuli Chana, Lamiez. In an older episode from last year, September Mac G revealed that he and the DJ dated years ago but he ended things with her because she was apparently moving too fast.

"So I go there I say hi to Khuli because he is my boy. But then Lamiez made it awkward man,"

MacG said Lamiez brought up the old episode and asked him why he was telling people that they dated, to which Mac G responded to her by reminding her of their brief romance. The podcast host said that the DJ said she doesn't recall them dating.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users had mixed opinions regarding the podcast host sharing the news with @AudreyMashapa saying:

"No but this thing of people thinking they can just erase their past like that doesn't work, she doesn't recognize it but he does, it's his life story, his history, his truth and he acknowledges it, nothing wrong there."

@atlasRanger said:

"Yeah, MacG can be very childish sometimes. e.g Lamiez made it clear she doesn't recognize their 'relationship' but the guy keeps bringing it up knowing very well it can mess up her marriage."

@Ranger added:

"He needs proper cancelling just one time"

@times_greatest said:

"It has started destroying relationships. I noticed the other day MacG said he dated Lamiez and they broke up because she wanted him to her family. Wow I was so shocked speaking about someone's wife in public like that. Aiiiiii i rest my case."

@Khulaniii said:

"LOL that MacG and Lamiez news caught me off guard."

Celebrity mjolo: MacG shares that he used to date Lamiez Holworthy

Briefly News previously reported that the podcaster shared that he and Lamiez were having fun, at least to his opinion and only later he realised that she was getting to serious. He said that the DJ wanted to introduce him to her parents. He also added that he did feel bad for ending their romance because she was actually a nice girl.

His co-host, Sol Penduka told MacG that regardless of what happened between the pf them back then, it still doesn't count because they weren't intimate.

People who listened to the episode took to social media to call out the podcaster for being disrespectful and always dragging people's names down for clout.

Source: Briefly News