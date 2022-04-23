Sonia Mbele has shared that she's grateful for her revived career in the entertainment space as she's jet setting across Africa

The former Generations actress posted snaps of herself private jetting and some of her TV interviews in Ghana and other parts of Africa

The stunner's followers on Instagram congratulated her and wished her all the best as she shared that she likes the direction her career is taking

Sonia Mbele has taken to social media to share that she's grateful for the direction her career is taking. The former Generations actress is jet setting across Africa.

Sonia Mbele is jet setting across Africa.

Source: Instagram

Sonia is mixing a bit of pleasure with business as she travels across the beautiful continent. She's doing radio, TV interviews and magazine cover shoots in different parts of Africa.

The stunner took to Instagram to share snaps of herself flying private and also giving her fans a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes of her TV interviews. Part of her touching post reads:

"Now I find myself not only traveling to the other parts of the continent but working, doing media PR in radio and tv interviews, appearances and being hosted by the best!"

The TV producer's followers took to her timeline to congratulate and wish her all the best in her feature endeavors.

busisiwemic said:

"You go girl."

mdluli.vuyokazi wrote:

"All the best gal."

theeetraveller commented:

"Yessss girl, you got this."

spicrgrl2 added:

"Congrats on your success. May the Good Lord grant you all that your hear desires & stay blessed."

Sonia Mbele catches flights not feelings

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele is all about making money moves. The former Generations star has spent a lot of time catching flights lately and her latest pre-plane photos show that she is serious about her work. Sonia also had a little furry friend keeping her company.

Sonia Mbele seems to be spending a lot of the time at the airport, getting ready to hop aboard her next flight. One thing she seems to have gotten right each time is her stunning airport photos.

The media personality took to Instagram to share her latest set of airport snaps and had her adorable pug posing right beside her. Sonia captioned the post:

"When you absolutely don’t catch feelings but catch flights and kissing on your children!"

