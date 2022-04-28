Multiple firearms have reportedly been found at A$AP Rocky's house by police who were doing a search over the November 2021 shooting the rapper was allegedly involved in

Los Angeles police have been investigating Rihanna's baby daddy since the shooting and he was recently arrested and released on bail for the same matter

Social media users shared mixed opinions on the news with many saying they don't see anything wrong with the rapper legally owning the guns

A$AP Rocky is making headlines for all the wrong reasons again. It's reported that police found multiple guns at his home in LA, US during a search over the Hollywood shooting he was allegedly involved in.

The rapper, who is about to have a baby with Rihanna, has been hogging headlines since he became the singer's boyfriend. Police have been investigating him for a shooting that occurred in Hollywood in November, 2021.

No-one died during the shooting but a man alleges that the Praise The Lord hitmaker is the one who took a shot that narrowly missed him. TMZ TV took to Instagram on Thursday, 28 April to share that cops found the weapons during a search over last year's non-fatal shooting.

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section to share their thoughts on the news. Many defended the superstar, adding that it's not a problem to legally own a number of firearms.

m6rio commented:

"If I was rich I’d be owning hella straps too, shouldn’t be surprising."

audreyherself said:

"They're trying to ruin him."

johnsonshell18 wrote:

"So what? If he legally can have them why not?"

estapeace said:

"Finding guns at someone’s house doesn’t mean he illegally owns them."

heel_your_sole commented:

"And? Plenty people own multiple guns. It’s your constitutional right."

samjamfit said:

"Rihanna is a gangster."

losobabii wrote:

"C'mon leave ASAP alone. His baby's about to be born."

queenkongki added:

"They're all legally owned so who cares? Lots of other types of people have gun collections, they have whole garages and rooms dedicated to guns. It's not illegal to own a gun or guns. None of them are dirty."

A$AP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles airport

In related news, Briefly News reported that A$AP Rocky was arrested in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred last year November in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Police had been investigating the star's involvement in the shooting prior to his arrest.

A$AP was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport and taken into custody. He was on his way from a vacation in Barbados with Fenty Founder, Rihanna. LAPD HQ released a statement on Twitter.

According to BBC, the star's lawyer confirmed his arrest however refused to make any comments on the matter and also said that he was released on bail for $550 000 (R8,3million).

