Shauwm Mkhize took to social media and penned an inspiring message in commemoration of Freedom Day on Wednesday, 27 April

The flamboyant businesswoman and media personality shared that for her, the day means being unstoppable and making a difference on a daily basis

Freedom Day is celebrated in Mzansi annually as it is the day when the country held its first democratic elections in 1994

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Shauwn Mkhize took to social media to commemorate Freedom Day on Wednesday, 27 April. The flamboyant businesswoman told millions of her followers what the day means to her.

Shauwn Mkhize penned a touching Freedom Day Message. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

On the public holiday, Mzansi commemorates the first democratic elections held in the country in 1994. MaMkhize shared that the country's freedom came at "a high price" therefore the citizens should always ask themselves what Freedom day means to them.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the important day on the South African calendar, the reality TV star said to her the day is about being "unstoppable".

She asked her followers to make everyday count and use the opportunities they have to make a difference, according to TshisaLIVE.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to MaMkhize's timeline to share their thoughts on what she said.

sibusisoemabuza wrote:

"Yeah, the sky cannot limit us."

shaunstylist said:

"And you are unstoppable!"

mbalizulu66 commented:

"Guys the Queen has spoken, Let's MAKE EVERYDAY COUNT."

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana wrote:

"Happy Freedom Day mommy, God bless you always."

thobilemolefe said:

"And you are so unstoppable."

mosechesamuel_ added:

"Happy Freedom Day mama, continue to be unstoppable and live above limitations."

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her birthday with stunning snaps

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize turned a year older on Wednesday, 6 April. The flamboyant businesswoman took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

The reality TV star posted smoking snaps of herself on her timeline in celebration of her special day. Just like any self-loving lady, MaMkhize did not share how old she's turning.

The Uzalo actress took to Instagram and told her 2.2 million followers that she was born on this day. The Royal AM owner captioned the stunning pics of herself posing next to elephants:

"On this day, many years ago, a Queen was born! Happy birthday to me."

Source: Briefly News