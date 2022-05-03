Khanyi Mbau is still honouring her late dad even two years after his passing

The personality threw an over-the-top memorial service filled with lush decor, private caterers and outfits that would put the best of us to shame

Heading to the comments, Mzansi praised Khanyi for going all out for her pops and paying tribute to his life so graciously

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Local media darling, Khanyi Mbau has not spared any expense for her late father's tombstone unveiling. Even though it's been a few years since his passing, the Young, Famous & African star just had to give her dad the proper respect he deserved.

Khanyi Mbau is still honouring her late dad even two years after his passing. Images: @mbaureloaded/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, Khanyi shared a few sweet pics from the family affair. Relatives gathered at the gravesite to sing, eat and celebrate the life of Tata Mcunu.

It's clear Khanyi Mbau was not about to let the day be some dreary event, trading in the usual modesty of a tombstone unveiling for elegant decor, 5-star food and even imploring the services of a celebrity events planner.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The media darling also thanked her friends and family for their support in many sweet social media posts.

Taking to the comments section, peeps praised Kelly for celebrating her dad's life with so much enthusiasm. No one could deny she went all out for this one.

Check out some of the comments below:

ossaya_k said:

"May he rests in peace."

good_girl_lilly said:

"Quite the memorable memorial service."

madison_elyse_events said:

"Looks so gorgeous!!"

julenagxoyiya

"Wow u have done a great job. The tombstone was the best, food was delicious."

"Shuu, hot": Khanyi Mbau sets Instagram on fire with sultry summer snaps

The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau heated the social media streets with her hot snaps. The reality television star had peeps asking for more after she gave them a glimpse of her hot summer body.

Mbau took to her Instagram page to share two snaps that caught everyone's attention. In the photos, The Redroom actress rocked a skimpy black bathing suit that only covered the essential body parts. She completed the look with a bob blonde wig and sunglasses.

Source: Briefly News