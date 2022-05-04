Former Scandal! star Mbulelo Katise added film and television director, writer and editor to his name when he recently graduated

The star shared the good news on his social media pages, much to the excitement of his followers, who sent him many congratulatory messages

Many even hinted that they couldn't wait to see him back on the screen because of the impressive acting skills he displayed in Scandal!

Many local celebs are advancing in education. Mbulelo Katise is one star who recently attained his educational qualifications from the Tshwane University of Technology.

Social media users are celebrating Mbulelo Katise who recently shared that he graduated with a diploma from The Tshwane University of Technology. Image: mac_katise

The talented actor who played the role of Scelo in the popular telenovela announced on social media that he had completed his studies after taking a break from his acting.

His fans and followers congratulated him on his success. Social media users flocked to a post on the Briefly News Facebook page to express that they were inspired by the actor's decision to go back to school and come back into the industry equipped with the right skills.

Tsiame Phakane said:

"God bless the work of your hand."

Katlego Thatoentle Mercy added:

"TUT FOR THE NATION, we are proud of you and your accomplishments."

Virginia Tumagole replied:

"Great achievement."

Nancy Ilunga Kayembe commented:

"Bravo big boy."

Peeps even shared that they could not wait to see Katise back on the small screen again.

Ree More said:

"Before congratulating him what happened to his human trafficking saga?"

Zulu Zulu replied:

"He needs to know that the country hasn't forgotten about his Human Trafficking case."

Chievosky Botoman commented:

"What happened to the human trafficking scandal he was caught in?"

