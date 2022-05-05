Popular Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platnumz, recently fired shots at two of Nigeria’s top stars, Wizkid and Burna Boy

In his official music bio, the Tanzanian singer described Wizkid as Drake-boosted and called Burna Boy P-Diddy’s protégé

These interesting description of the Nigerian artists has now caused a buzz on social media as people shared their takes

Popular Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, recently caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over his description of two of the country’s biggest artists.

The musician, who recently updated his official music bio, made mention of Wizkid and Burna Boy and they were described in interesting ways.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz shades Wizkid and Burna Boy. Photos: @diamondplatnumz, @burnaboygram

In the singer’s profile, he bragged about being the first Sub-Saharan African artist with over one billion video views in 2020, ahead of Davido, ‘Drake-boosted Wizkid, and P-Diddy protégé Burna Boy’.

See below:

These interesting and somewhat shady descriptions of two of Nigeria’s top music stars soon became a trending discussion on social media. A number of internet users had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Saintavenue_ent1:

“He should have added Davido boosted diamond platnumz to his cv.”

Timipre_official:

“Lol they always wanna use our artist’s to trend.....Awwn we’re honored.”

Standupchic:

“Why does anyone feel the need to shine so much that they need to throw shade at others?! Just shine bright… sheesh.”

Preshy_hill:

“They are miles ahead of you, rest IJN. With his wide mouth.”

Legend.zino_:

“No be Davido blow the guy ? Number one remix.”

Tracy_divaa:

“Lol yeah P DIDDY HELPED BURNA… but DRAKE never help wizzy abeg abeg abeg.”

Classythrifters:

“Coming from someone that samples Nigerian songs for a living.”

Divas_take:

“He is saying the truth.”

Samuelgalax:

“Make e use m collect Grammy Werey wey Dey sample Wizkid songs anyhow.”

Hmm.

