Dineo Ranaka shared a video and a message that had social media gushing in celebration of her son, Kamogelo's first birthday

Her celeb friends and followers rejoiced with her and sent beautiful birthday messages to the little man, who seems to be able to win over fans as easily as his mom

Dineo Ranaka also recently appeared on MacG's Podcast & Chill and cleared the air about why she really divorced her ex-husband, Klaas Phesha

Radio DJ and TV personality Dineo Ranaka celebrated her son Kamogelo's first-year birthday in sheer style. She posted a heart-melting video on Instagram with her other two kids, Kgosi (10) and Kopano (7), on a birthday picnic for the young prince. The post was accompanied by the caption:

"Happy birthday my little love! I can’t believe how time flies. 1yr already."

Dineo went online to celebrate her youngest son Kamogelo's first-year milestone with an adorable video, including Samthing Soweto's 'Happy Birthday' as the soundtrack. Photos: @dineoranaka/Instagram.

Celebs Simphiwe Ngema and Relebogile Mabotja helped the star to celebrate with sweet replies.

@relebogile replied:

"Happy birthday Nana! What a milestone!

@simzngema added:

"Oh nana! Happy birthday."

Her followers also sent the little man best wishes under the post on achieving his first milestone.

Taz Singh @tazsingh4 posted:

"Happy birthday to your gorgeous baby."

@zoplatjie gave Ranaka props as a mother.

"Oh my fragile heart! Sooo sweet! Happy birthday to that sweet boy. Well done Mama.

And @mokgadilesego8 complimented Ranaka on her bundles of joy.

"Oh D, your bambinos are beautiful. Happy birthday to the little man."

Dineo Ranaka shares on Podcast & Chill why she filed for divorce

Briefly News reported that Ranaka shared on MacG's podcast that she had left her last relationship not only because of infidelity but because her ex-husband Klass Phesha used to beat her up.

The TV personality even revealed that he once beat her up while holding their infant baby in her hands.

She said:

"My marriage didn't work because I was beaten up by my ex-husband with a three-month-old baby in my arms."

The reality TV star also revealed that Phesha was cheating on her and if she stayed, then she would also be forced to cheat.

