World-renowned singer Janet Jackson's fans from across the globe took to social media to wish their fave a happy 56 birthday on Monday

In celebration of the superstar's special day, many people who love her shared epic snaps of their fave that were taken through the years

Briefly News also compiled some of the iconic snaps of Michael Jackson's sister posing with some of her brothers and her industry mates

Janet Jackson is celebrating her birthday this Monday, 16 May. The superstar's fans took to the timeline to wish their fave a happy 56th birthday.

Janet Jackson is celebrating her 56th birthday. Image: @janetjackson

Source: Instagram

Many of the actress' stans posted epic throwback snaps in celebration of her special day. Some also shared that they'll be playing only her timeless music throughout her birthday week.

Briefly News also took to Michael Jackson's official Instagram account to compile some of her most iconic snaps. Take a look at the six throwback pics below:

1. A young and innocent Janet Jackson with one of her talented brothers, Randy Jackson

Randy is a singer, songwriter and dancer. Randy is the youngest Jackson brother and the second-youngest Jackson sibling before his sister Janet Jackson, according to Wikipedia.

2. Janet Jackson captured on camera with Patrick DeMarchelier

The late photographer was responsible for the controversial 1993 Rolling Stone cover of the singer where she appeared topless except for the hands of her then hubby, René Elizondo.

3. Janet Jackson gives a huge shout-out to her former bae and rapper Q-Tip

The singer and the hip-hop artists dated in the late 1990s. The lyricist opened up about their past relationship in a 2021 interview, according to The Source.

4. Janet Jackson shows love to her big brother Marlon David Jackson on his birthday

Marlon was one of the members of The Jackson 5 band. They used to perform at talent shows and clubs until they signed with Steeltown Records in 1967. They only released two singles with the label before signing with Motown where they made a name for their family.

5. Janet Jackson sends her love to another talented brother of hers Jackie Jackson

Jackie was one of the founding members of The Jackson 5. Jackie, Tito and Jermaine formed the band in 1964 and Marlon and the most popular of them all, Michael Jackson joined soon after.

6. Janet Jackson gives fellow singer Mary J Blige a special shout-out

The birthday girl has rubbed shoulders with some of the world's greatest vocalists such as veteran US singer, Mary J Blige. The two singers have shared world stages and performed for scores of people around the globe.

Peeps from across the world also took to Twitter to show love to the That's the Way Love Goes hitmaker.

@iNjabulo_ wrote:

"It’s the Queens birthday #JanetJackson. That’s it, I’m only playing Janet all day all week… nothing new here though."

