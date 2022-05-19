Minnie Dlamini's public divorce has brought with it unsolicited opinions, especially from popular male Youtube platforms

Slik Talk is the latest youtube commentator to share his opinion about Minnie Dlamini's love life in a way most viewers found offensive

Mzansi was not impressed by Slik Talk's take which blamed Minnie Dlamini for her divorce from Quinton Jones

Minnie Dlamini's split from Quinton Jones finds her in need of defence from another content creator sharing their opinion on the reason for her divorce.

Slik Talk took to his platform to make comments that many found offensive about the socialite.

Slik Talk bashing Minnie Dlamini because Quinton Jones was seen with a mystery lady. Image: Youtube/@SlikTalk

Slik Talk attacks Minnie Dlamini

The YouTuber says that Minnie Dlamini is a "failure of a wife" and that Quinton Jones was not smart for marrying her, Slik said:

"You married somebody that was for the streets, thats what you married.."

He goes on to say:

"Minnie Dlamini failed as a woman."

Slik Talk dragged for attacking Minnie Dlamini

Slik Talk was met with criticism with some finding his take to be toxic.

@Izwe_ZA commented:

"This is now tiring and obsessive from this guy. This is pure abuse of Minnie Dlamini kwanele now. Stop this toxicity. He must drag his own family or sisters yathakatha straight lentwana [this kid is a witch]."

Slik Talk's videos present his opinions as something that most people would agree and this rubs some the wrong way with @MusiKaMhlanga3 commenting:

"I hate it when he says "we all know it"! Who’s we?"

In the video, Slik Talk references Podacst and Chill which was also in hot water because of the remarks MacG made about Minnie Dlamini. Both MacG and SlikTalk's talking points echo each other and viewers are bored.

Many agreed with the sentiment that Slik's content bashing Minnie Dlamini was getting old.

Some tweeps can not even stand to watch his content.

@EmmsWaRakau

"Yoh, why is he screaming? Le voice is annoying nje."

@PNKhw added:

"Any video with this guy I don't even bother opening."

