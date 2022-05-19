Sithelo Shozi has found her name trending again alongside the lavish arrival of her ex , Andile Mpisane's baby

, Andile Mpisane had Mzansi buzzing when he and his wife Tamia Louw brought their baby home to unbelievable luxury

Sithelo Shozi is Andile Mpisane's baby mama and their split was apparent last year when he proposed to then Tamia Louw

Mzansi's reactions to the arrival of Andile Mpisane's daughter also brought attention to Sithelo Shozi, who also has children with Mam'Khize's son, Andile Mpisane.

Tweeps were split, with some thinking that Sithelo Shozi was treated differently by the Mkhize family, even though she has two children with Andile Mpisane.

Andile Mpisane with the mothers of his children, Tamia Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi, who are said to be treated differently. Image: Instagram/@andilempisane10/@tamia_mpisane/@_sithelo

Why does Sithelo Shozi not get the same treatment as Tamia Mpisane?

Social media was abuzz as netizens shared their opinion on whether Sithelo was being less favoured. This was after tweeps thought the arrival of Sithelo's children was not celebrated as lavishly as Tamia's.

Some argued that Sithelo's treatment was due to her having children with Andile Mpisane out of wedlock but others found this to be an outdated reason

Some tweeps thought that there was no favouritism and that Sithelo is simply getting what she deserves. Briefly News reported that Sithelo allegedly fell pregnant by Thandeka Sibiya's husband while he was still married.

Some felt sorry for Sithelo until they found out the context, that the DJ is accused of enabling infidelity.

Fans defend MaMkhize from favouring accusations

Supporters of MaMkhize came to her defence.

@Thee_lovables tweeted:

"I really think MaMkhize genuinely is a loving person and loves her family. The welcome home thingie wasn't to spite Sithelo. She did it out of love."

@KholofeloMilli2 replied:

"I agree, Mam' Mkhize just loves showering everyone with love, even with the reality show you could see she loves deeply."

@Dnny_f also commented:

"The thing is, they don’t follow Mam'Khize. If they did they would see she loves documenting small moments and celebrating them. She loves all her grandchildren she makes these cute videos all the time."

Some thought the comparisons were unfounded.

Bonang Matheba shows love to Sithelo Shozi and Mzansi is here for it

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba is one boss babe queen who is not afraid to make a statement.

Sithelo Shozi has been getting bashed on social media lately, however, Queen B made it clear that she’s got her girl's back!

While people dove in, firing cyber shots at Sithelo, Queen B jumped on in and showered her with love. Bonang knows what it feels like to be in the firing line… and it ain't cool. @bonang_m commented:

“Happy New Year baby ❤️❤️ "

