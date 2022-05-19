4 Times Jacob Zuma and His Twins, Duduzane and Duduzile Served Family Goals

As controversial as the Zuma family may be, one cannot deny the strong shared among Jacob and his twins

Judging by several social media posts, the former South African president enjoys spending quality time with Duduzile and Duduzane

From birthday celebrations to scandalous court cases the family seems to always have each other’s backs

Former South African president, Jacob Zuma has proven to be quite a family guy at heart. He has been spotted several times bonding with his well-known twins, Duduzane and Duduzile.

Whether it be through social media posts or being present at court proceedings, both siblings have made their avid support for their dad known.

In good times and in bad, Jacob Zuma is always there for his twins Duduzile and Duduzane. Image: @dudu_zuma_sambudla/Instagram, Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Briefly News sought four precious moments shared between the tight-knit trio.

Birthday celebrations

SA’s former president, Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu took to social media to share a sneak peek of her father’s 80th birthday celebration on 12 April.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla posted an image of a pricey bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila, believed to have been enjoyed as part of the festive celebrations.

Wrestling fun with dad

In a video shared on the former president’s Twitter account, Zuma senior and Zuma junior are seen going head to head in a fun wrestling match at home.

They are seen doing funny hand gestures before an amused Jacob walks off as Duduzane laughs in defeat.

A date with daddy dearest

Dudu has never been shy to publically express how much she loves her dad, former president Jacob Zuma. In a playful video she posted on Twitter, she continued to portray that love.

The video clip shows the former president seated at a dining table enjoying his meal and Dudu can be heard in the background saying:

"You’re my lunch date today daddy... it means your daughter is not getting married any time soon."

The sweet banter continued as Jacob Zuma can be heard saying. "Of course, I want to stay with my daughter."

Jacob supports his son in court

Back in 2018, Jacob appeared in court to show support for his son Duduzane Zuma who faced charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving in a 2014 road accident in which one person was killed and three others injured.

Both Zuma’s arrived at court together shortly before proceedings were set to start. The elder Zuma took his place in the gallery and appeared to be in a jovial mood. He was seen laughing and was heard cracking jokes with the gathered media.

Jacob Zuma sits next to his son Duduzane Zuma at the Randburg Magistrates court in Johannesburg. Image: Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

