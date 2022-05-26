Jamie Bartlett's passing has touched many in the industry as his friends continue to share their favourite moments with the acting icon

Reality TV star Mome Mahlangu has been the latest public figure to share their memories with Jamie Bartlett

Mome Mahlangu shared texts between herself and Jamie Bartlett where they had a touching conversation about the reality of the entertainment industry

Mome Mahlangu is amongst many other industry peers to Jamie Bartlett who has expressed deep sadness at his loss.

Jamie Bartlett's friendship with Mome Mahlangu was one where they could open up about their struggles and have serious discussions.

Mome Mahlangu shared her last texts with Jamie Bartlett who wished for a better entertainment industry in South Africa. Image: Instagram/@mrsmome.m/@realjamiebartlett

Mome Mahlangu shared Jamie Bartlett's wishes for his peers

TimesLIVE reported that Mome Mahlangu shared some of the text messages they had exchanged. On Instagram, Mome wrote that she always used to have meaningful conversations with Jamie Bartlett.

The texts she posted show a sensitive Jamie reflecting on the lack of support between celebrities in their industry.

"It's more of a competition than anything, I wish we could all unite and uplift one another."

The post showed the reality of being a public figure and went beyond glamour. Mome said Jamie was also concerned about mental health and said she shared the texts for the industry to see.

Mome Mahlangu's texts with Jamie Bartlett were moving

Fans were touched by the messages as they finally got a look into the reality of being a celebrity in South Africa.

Amazed at Jamie's kindness @iamfabenid commented:

"Haibo! What a man! #RIPjamie."

@alexiamahlangu was touched commenting:

"This is so sad"

_slimdope_ added:

"We losing too many, man yoh sis it still doesn’t feel real."

@moh.let commented:

"Death be not proud."

