The details of Jamie Bartlett's funeral and memorial service have been revealed by his family and family spokesperson Zola Hashatsi

The late Rhythm City star will reportedly be laid to rest in a private funeral in Cape Town next Wednesday, 1 June, according to Zola

The star's memorial service will also take place at Zone 6, Soweto next week but the exact date will be confirmed later on Thursday, 26 May

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Jamie Bartlett's family has revealed his funeral and memorial service details. According to reports, the former Rhythm City star will be laid to rest in a private funeral in Cape Town on Wednesday, 1 June.

Jamie Bartlett's funeral details have reportedly been announced. Image: @realjammiebartlett

Source: Instagram

Family spokesperson and actor Zola Hashatsi reportedly shared that the veteran thespian's memorial service will take place at Zone 6, Soweto, next week. He shared that the exact date will be confirmed later on Thursday, 26 May.

The South African reports that Hashatsi told SABC News that the late star, who is known for his David Genaro role, will be buried in Cape Town on 1 June.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

TshisaLIVE reports that Jamie's girlfriend Rosa Onious assured the publication that there will be a link available for his fans to watch the memorial service. Hashatsi also took to social media to share a statement from the family.

Peeps took to Hashatsi's comment section on Instagram to send their condolences to the actor's family and close friends.

winnie_ntshaba wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace, Jamie."

lerato_mvelase said:

"May he rest peacefully."

palesa_robin commented:

"Rest well Sir Jamie the Great."

patience_kraal wrote:

"Rest in perfect peace uncle J. Thank you so much Zola, we appreciate all that you do."

mcedwana added:

"Condolences Zola.... I see you on SABC News live."

Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend confirms his cause of death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend opened up about the veteran thespian's cause of death. Rosa Onious revealed that the legendary Rhythm City actor passed away in his sleep.

Mzansi is still shook following the former Isidingo star's death. He passed away on Monday evening. According to reports, he took an afternoon nap as he usually did when he was not busy, but this time he did not wake up. The incident took place t about 17:00.

According to News24, Rosa shared that according to the autopsy results they received, the star died from cardiac arrest. She said paramedics who arrived about 15 minutes after they called them, tried everything to resuscitate him but it was too late.

Source: Briefly News