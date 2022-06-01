K.O, aka Mr Cashtime, who is also a businessman, shared some financial advice on social media about avoiding reckless spending

The rapper went on a rant about spending money on designer clothes in light of the world's current economic recession

Some peeps came for K.O as he owns a clothing brand, but his supporters rallied behind the rapper and backed his opinion

One of South Africa's beloved rappers, K.O, is also a businessman. He warned people about living a luxury lifestyle they can't afford.

K.O owns his clothing brand, Skhanda World, and is also a recording artist under his record label, Cashtime.

K.O gives financial advice

K.O took to his Twitter to criticise the culture of showing off a soft life on social media. The rapper says the culture puts pressure on people to spend money on expensive brands that they will not wear regularly.

He wrote :

"Social media took the culture of ‘living for others’ to its apex. We are actually going through a global recession low-key, be savvy with that."

Fans appreciated K.O.'s financial advice

Peeps agreed with Mr Cashtime, and when some used his clothing brand as a point of criticism, many were quick to point out that it is affordable.

Fans found his tweet to be relevant in the current state of the world.

Briefly News reported that there will be more price increases soon, and most netizens appreciated the advice.

@itoomeleng__ commented:

"I don’t think the recession is low-key, but I agree that people are going to need to be extra savvy with their money."

@Twicemakata agreed:

"Forever a Real One... batho ba re bontsha maka [people show us lies] on the socials, things are real out here."

Some had their ideas about who K.O's tweet might apply to. @Jack_DOP commented:

"Just come out and say it: Piano artists stop wearing ugly, expensive so-called drip."

