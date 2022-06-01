Sho Madjozi has made a name for herself in Mzansi not only because of her music but because of her trend-setting hairstyles

The John Cena hitmaker is not afraid to experience with bold colours when she's doing her hair and that makes her stand put from the crowd

Her Tsonga culture influences the way she does all her hairdos as she likes playing with colour when she's rocking her favourite braids

Sho Madjozi's head-turning hairsyles are one of the features that make her stand out from the rest of the musicians in Mzansi. The star's hairdos are mostly influenced by her Tsonga culture.

The John Cena hitmaker is not afraid to play with bright colours when it comes to her hair. She doesn't only grab attention when she's on stage. Her bold hairstyles always scream she's a star wherever she is.

Briefly News takes a look at four of the artist's favourite hairstyles below:

1. Colourful cornrows

The cornrows have been around for many years but Sho's ones are different from the normal cornrows. She adds bright colours to hers. She normally steps out in bold pink, bright green and even bold pink when she's rocking her cornrows.

2. John Cena braids

The singer loves to experiment with braids. She doesn't just go for the normal straight back braids but she adds a bit of her own style to them. In 2019 when she dropped her biggest hit, John Cena, Sho Madjozi asked her hairstylist to braid the US wrestler's name on top of her head. It was really bold of her to honour her favourite wrestler with such a creative hairdo.

3. Braids with cowrie shells

Braids are her favourite. She finds them easy to experiment with and it's easy to create her magic with the braids. She loves accessorising them with cowrie shells. The stunner travels across the African continent often and the cowrie shells are one of the accessories that she and the other African ladies love using on their braids.

4. Braids with colourful beads

The trendsetter made colourful beads fashionable among the Mzansi youth. Whenever you walk on the South African streets you're guaranteed to see at least one lady rocking her braids with colourful beads. The star has a colourful personality, wears colourful outfits and the braids with beads compliment her whole look.

ZAlebs reports that Sho Majodzi gets her hair done by Princess Ndlovu. Princess owns the Beauty Whispers Salon.

Sho Madjozi celebrates 30th birthday with big bash in her village

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi ditched the usual glitz and glam of celebrity birthdays for a big community bash in her home village in Limpopo.

The John Cena hitmaker hinted a while back that her wish for her birthday this year was to celebrate with her family and community. She wrote:

"For my birthday this year, I want to have a village party. Xibelani, some of my favorite artists, prizes, games, and then when I perform I want to be lulad with money and gifts . I’ve been through a lot, I need to go home and celebrate. Miri yini? Are we bringing back xiseveseve or what?"

