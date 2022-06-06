Rapper Cassper Nyovest has been showing a different side to him as he shares snaps of his little family and what he gets up to

Cassper Nyovest has been gracing headlines as a doting dad in the latest he has another adorable moment with his son Khotso

Cassper Nyovest had his fans under his son's spell as he shared sweet pictures of their time and how he balances his job

Cassper Nyovest is loving fatherhood as he has been displaying on social media.

The new father is enjoying days with his little bundle of joy Khotso and followers can not get enough.

Cassper gave fans a peek into how his life looks now that he has a son and has to balance his entertainer lifestyle. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest/Getty Image/Jemal Countess

Cassper Nyovest shows off his perfect life

Cassper Nyovest took to his Instagram to show that he has the best of both worlds as a father and as one of South Africa's biggest performers.

Cassper Nyovest shared nine snaps which give his fans a peek into his life where he says he has struck the balance between rockstar and father.

In the first image, he is happily swinging his bundle of joy from side to side. In the next frame, he is with his best friend Carpo, and in the last few pictures, he is doing what she does best as an entertainer country.

Briefly News previously reported on Cassper doting on his son and fans wanting to see more.

Cassper Nyovest's fans inspired by rapper's life balance

Fans were in awe of how Cassper does it all.

@seth_m_99 commented:

"@casspernyovest you are Happy man bro …Keep up that energy."

@zodwa3rd wrote:

"I can imagine the day Khotso will be chilling with Pop's."

@christopher.mooketsi commented:

"Khotso is gonna take over."

@nduduzo_carsah wrote:

"Wayifihla ngempela ingane yakho Cassper for this long, I respect you "[You are really protecting your kid]

