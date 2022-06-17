South African police have appealed to the general public to come forward with any information regarding the death of actor Siyanda Sesimani

The actor who rose to prominence for starring in the soapie The Estate died after a brutal attack from robbers while at his home

Fellow actor Zola Hashatsi has called out the police for failing to make any arrest four months after his friend's death

South African actor Zola Hashatsi is still trying to come to terms with the untimely passing of his friend and industry colleague Siyanda Sesimani.

Zola Hashatsi has vowed to get justice for his late friend Siyanda Sesimani who was murdered four months ago. Image: @siyandasesimani and @zola_hashatsi

Source: Instagram

Siyanda Sesimani, famous for playing Dlamini in the popular SABC 3 soapie The Estate, passed away after spending weeks in the hospital after burglars severely beat him at his Johannesburg home in February.

Hashatsi headed to his Instagram page to call out the police for failing to arrest suspects four months after his friend's passing. He said it is draining for his friend's mother to know that her son's killers are still roaming free, TshisaLIVE reports. He said

"It's draining for his mother. It's one thing to have your child in hospital, in a coma, burying your child. I want to find justice for Siya's mother and not just for myself. It's not about being a celebrity; it's about ubuntu."

Meanwhile, according to TimesLIVE, the police are appealing to anyone with information about the actor's death to come forward.

Source: Briefly News