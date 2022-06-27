Brenden Praise and his boo Mpoomy Ledwaba met gospel superstar Kirk Franklin when they went to the USA a couple of days back

Mpoomy and the Idols SA runner-up were all-access VIPs at the gospel event and they went backstage to take videos and snaps with Kirk and his wife Tammy

Reacting to one of her snaps, Mpoomy's followers shared that she and Tammy looked like besties in the photos she posted on her timeline

Brenden Praise and his wife Mpoomy Ledwaba met gospel superstar Kirk Franklin when they took a trip to the US recently.

Brenden Praise and Mpoomy Ledwaba met Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy in the USA. Image: @brenden_praise

Source: Instagram

The excited couple took to their timeline to share that they had an amazing time at the Kirk Franklin and Maverick City concert. They were all-access VIPs at the event.

The singer and the influencer took to Instagram to share videos of the two of them singing along with the gospel stars. They also shared snaps they took backstage with Kirk Franklin and his wife Tammy.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mpoomy captioned the post in which she rubbed shoulders with Tammy:

"Ever meet someone and it feels like you’ve known each other forever! @iamtammyfranklin I love you so much, you made last night extra extra special."

Peeps took to the Idols SA runner-up and his wife's comment section to share their thoughts on their cool trip.

helloitswinniek said:

"We are out here watching the steps of the righteous being ordered by God. We are happy and blessed to be witnesses of your amazing life testimony."

gail_hlatshwayo commented:

"It’s you guys looking like besties."

buhlebentombi_ximba wrote:

"I’m so jealous please."

kwanda_photography said:

"This is so beautiful and also so huge. My heart is so happy for you."

being_nomsa commented:

"May God bless y’all over and over again."

dineo.mofo wrote:

"Tammy Franklin, Kirk Franklin and Chandler Moore... unreal!"

notty_nice_ added:

"Mpoomy you’re so blessed. May God continue to make his face shine upon your life. Your content is life changing."

