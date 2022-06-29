Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali has one of the most beautiful homes which he shares with his wife, Nonhle Ndala, and their beautiful bundles of joy

The professional soccer player has worked hard in the past ten years and his hard work has earned him a mansion in a leafy neighbourhood

The lux house has a swimming pool, workout space, wine cellar, modern kitchen and fully-furnished bedrooms located upstairs

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Andile Jali has a beautiful home. The Mamelodi Sundowns player shares his mansion with his wife Nonhle Ndala and their three bundles of joy.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali owns a beautiful mansion in a leafy suburb. Image: @andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

The professional soccer player made some of his money while playing for Belgian side K.V. Oostende and Orlando Pirates. He's currently one of the highest-paid players at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Andile Jali's lux palatial home is located on a large compound in a leafy Eastern Cape neighbourhood, according to ZAlebs. The publication reports that the star's crib is surrounded by trees and a stunning garden.

It has a swimming pool, workout space and lots of fully-furnished rooms. The stunning house also has a fully equipped modern kitchen, a wine cellar and a walk-in closet. Fully-furnished bedrooms are located upstairs. Take a look at the video below to find out more about the Bafana Bafana star's posh crib.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Makhadzi shows off her gorgeous home

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi bought a gorgeous new home and has been showing it off. Hosting industry legend Oskido, Makhadzi opened up her space for the world to see how hard she’s worked.

TshisaLive reported that the pair went on Instagram Live as Oskido enjoyed a home-cooked meal by Makhadzi. In the footage, the dancer revealed that she was still going to furnish her place and Oskido was the first celebrity to visit her new space.

Briefly News also reported that the musician shared a photo inside her gorgeous house and Mzansi could not be happier. At just 25, Makhadzi can proudly say that she’s achieved a lot. The hitmaker revealed that she has built homes for her family members as well.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News