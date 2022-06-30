The Queen 's power couple Harriet and Hector's wedding was the talk of the town on social media after the exchange of their vows

Not only were fans wowed by the elegant decor and the drama behind but also the performance from award-winning singer Lira

The star who suffered a stroke a while back recently took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her cameo appearance in the soapie

The Queen cast and crew pulled out all the stops for the much-anticipated wedding of Harriet, played by the legendary Connie Ferguson, and Rapulana Seiphemo, who plays Hector.

Lira recently celebrated her stint on the popular soapie 'The Queen'. Image: @miss_lira

Source: Instagram

Not only was the decor and wedding dress elegant, but they also had a top-notch performance from award-winning singer and songwriter Lira.

The star, who is recovering from a stroke she suffered a few months ago, took to her Instagram page to share snaps from her cameo on the show. She thanked The Queen producers for the beautiful experience. She wrote:

"The Queen - A beautiful wedding! I missed this . Pretty cool to watch the pictures."

Connie Ferguson jumped into the comments section to show her gratitude to the star for gracing them with her talent. She wrote:

"You had us all mesmerized!❤️."

