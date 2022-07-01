Media personality Minnie Dlamini left the internet drooling after sharing a stunning snap of herself rocking glammed-up traditional Zulu patterns

The TV presenter shared that she cannot wait to touch down in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal for the glamorous Durban July event

The annual horse racing showcase was put on hold for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and many Mzansi A-listers can't wait to show off their designer outfits

Minnie Dlamini is so ready for the Durban July. The media personality took to her timeline to let Mzansi know that she can't wait to rub shoulders with other stars who are flying over to the city for the prestigious event.

Minnie Dlamini posted her stunning Durban July snap. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The fashion-forward TV host left the internet drooling when she posted a stunning snap of herself rocking African print. The proud Zulu girl has not been at the event for the past two years.

The glamorous annual event has not been held since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Mzansi in March, 2020. During the show, Mzansi's A-listers dress to the nines and show off their designer outfits while betting on horses. Taking to Instagram, Minnie captioned her post:

"This Zulu Girl can’t wait to be in KZN this weekend. All roads lead to Durban."

The stunner's followers took to her comment section to praise her for slaying her Zulu girl look in the snap.

phindilegwala_official said:

"Ooh I love a Zulu girl."

briebummy wrote:

"Never missed on African wear."

zavionk commented:

"Gorgeous as always."

ainsworth.myrie.5 added:

"Amazing, beautiful, gorgeous, talented, elegant and beauty. Have a good weekend."

Minnie Dlamini shows love to her "TV husband"years

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini took to social media to show love to her TV presenting buddy, Lungile Radu. The stunner and her "TV husband" have been hosting sports show, Homeground, for about four year.

The actress shared that Lungile has taught her the ins and outs of the TV presenting world. She shared that the actor also has no problem letting her take all the spotlight in the show.

Minnie told her millions of Instagram followers that Lungile even took part in the first film she produced, No Love Lost. She described both of them as "the presenting duo that produces TV and film".

