Zola 7 will be honoured at the 2022 Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards (MKHMA) after his legendary career in South African music

Zola 7 is a beloved South African musician well known for hits such as Mdlwembe and Shosholoza, which were iconic on the Kwaito scene

Zola 7 will finally receive his flowers for the first time, and the CEO of the award shows explained why Zola will receive one of the most prestigious Awards of the event

Beloved South African kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini, is set to be honoured at the 2022 Mzansi Kwaito House Music Awards (MKHMA).

Zola 7 will receive a long-overdue honour with a lifetime achievement award at the MKHMA for his influence on South African music.Image: Instagram/@jamazola7

Source: Instagram

Zola 7 has an unforgettable career in kwaito music, and the award is a well-deserved accolade for the music icon.

Zola 7 guaranteed Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 MKHMA

TimesLIVE reports that Zola 7 will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the MKHMA for his impact on music in South Africa.

The CEO of MKHMA, Perfecta Malinga, said that Zola 7 was the ideal choice for the award as he said:

“We decided to honour him while he is still alive to give him the lifetime achievement award and tell him that we love him and respect what he's done, not just for the music industry but for SA.”

Zola 7 receiving the night's biggest award will be significant as the 2022 MKHMA will be celebrating the seventh event award ceremony event and will match the theme: "Hola 7, Ziwu 7".

The event also promises that there will be a surprise upcoming artist who will perform on stage with Zola 7. The CEO said they would bring an upcoming artist to uplift Kwaito and revive it. Perfecta Malinga said:

"We are aware that South Africans are not aware that there are upcoming artists, that there's a narrative that Kwaito is dead, so we want to prove that it's still alive and keep it's legacy alive ... It will be a night to remember and have so many wow factors.”

Zola 7 fans celebrate lifetime achievement award

Zola 7's icon status was solid in fans' hearts when Zola honoured late industry peer Mandoza with a legendary performance. Fans who caught wind of the recent news about Zola 7's upcoming award were happy to congratulate the beloved musician and thought it to be long overdue.

@LESIBADAVID4 commented:

"Music to our ears."

@Andi_Mbali wrote:

"Great! Hope le award izohamba nemali."

@ESNK added:

"That took way too long. Halala Jama ka Sjadu sibalukhulu"

