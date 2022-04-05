Zola 7 took to the stage and performed Mandoza's classic hit Nkalakatha at the Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival in Mpumalanga this past weekend

Other legendary Kwaito artists such as Mdu Masilela, Spikiri and Professor also performed their classic songs when they shared the stage on Saturday

The former Yizo Yizo actor and TV host was using a walking stick and shed tears during the packed event organised in his honour

Zola 7 performed Mandoza's classic Nkalakatha during the Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival in Mpumalanga on Saturday, 2 April.

The veteran Kwaito artist shared that he was overwhelmed by all the love he received during the show with a big turnout. The event was organised in Zola's honour as he has been spending most of his time at his home due to his illness.

Mzolisto used a walking stick and shed tears of joy during the epic gig that saw the likes of Professor, Mdu Masilela, Spikiri and other legends share the stage in honour of the Umdlwembe hitmaker.

TshisaLIVE reports that the former Yizo Yizo actor shared that he's been sick for too long before being "dragged" out of the house to perform in Mpumalanga. Zola 7 told the publication that he performed late Mandoza's Nkalakatha just to remind Mzansi peeps who they are and where they come from. On crying on stage, Zola 7 said he's a sensitive guy.

"When something profound happens, I can't help but get a teardrop," said Zola, according to the publication.

