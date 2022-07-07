Prince Kaybee took to his social media to share his opinion about popular podcasts and blogs' impact on the real world

Prince Kaybee had some criticism for how podcasts and blogs are run, and his opinion is similar to other celebrities'

Prince Kaybee's critique rang true for many who shared their opinion about the topic, but others wanted the names of the podcasts and blogs

Beloved South African artist Prince Kaybee gave his two cents on podcasts and blogs.

Prince Kaybee reacted to the way podcasts are run and concluded that they won't be around for long. Image: Instagram/@ princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee said that the way podcasts and blogs are run is unsustainable and that it will not last for much longer.

Prince Kaybee slams podcasts and blogs

Taking to his Twitter, Prince Kaybee some thoughts on the current state of blogs and podcasts. Prince Kaybee criticised how controversial podcasts thrive off of negativity and said that it would be impossible for them to continue without consequences. He said:

"The “put to shame” approach only has short term gratification."

Netizens agreed with Prince Kaybee as many also had the same opinion. Some even had suggestions for how podcasts could be better used as platforms.

@_QL_L commented:

"Good point but that type of content the 'dehumanising phenomenon' seems to sell in this country. Look at Moja Love."

@Mkastido wrote:

"I wish they can use podcasts to help us get on ideas of the state of the living in this country and attract young people to show interest in the fact that enough is enough about ANC and politics"

@welcomemasilela commented:

"I've shared this same sentiment for the longest time"

Some wanted Prince Kaybee to clarify which podcasts he is referring to

@Ishmail18991053 commented:

"Speaking to which podcasts specifically?"

@SLP_91 commented:

"Be a man and drop the names, Podcasts & bloggers got names."

Prince Kaybee celebrates 30th bday, star to launch new wine named after his son

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee turned 30 on 15 June. The music producer is preparing to launch his own wine called Milani in celebration of his birthday. It is named after his last-born son.

Taking to social media, the Hosh hitmaker shared that he and his partners are only going to produce 7 000 bottles a year, adding that they'll only be available by order.

