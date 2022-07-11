Somizi Mhlongo recently shared how touched he was by Riky Rick's passing in the latest episode of Living The Dream With Somizi

Living the Dream With Somizi Season 5 ended with the star Somizi talking about Riky Rick's passing and mental health problems

In the episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, the star of the show opens up to his best friend Vusi Nova about why Riky Rick's passing was a heavy blow

Somizi Mhlongo's Living the Dream With Somizi is filled with candid moments from the star. Somizi Mhlongo opened up about his own mental struggles when he reflected on Riky Rick's passing.

Depression is rife in the entertainment industry, and Somizi shared how Riky Rick's passing reminded him of his battle with mental health. Image: Instagram/@somizi/ Getty Images/David M. Benett

Somizi Mhlongo says that Rick's death had him reeling. The Living the Dream With Somizi star says that his death was especially surprising after one dream he had.

Somizi explains how Riky Ricks' passing affected him

ZAlebs reports that Somizi told his friend Vusi Nova that he dreamt about Riky Rick. The reality star describes what he dreamt as he says:

“I had a dream about Riky tweeting me… stop posting lies about me, I woke up all excited.”

Somizi continues to say that he has also considered ending his own life. Riky Rick's sudden passing had many shaken, and Somizi says that he was especially touched as he says:

"I always take it personally when someone says, ‘people who commit suicide, they’re being cowards,’ and stuff like that. For me, I have been on the verge of committing suicide. I know maybe 50 per cent of what that darkness feels like. So, it triggered me.”

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

