Zahara has thanked her fans for showing her love through donations, which have helped her to keep her house that was about to be repossessed by the bank

The musician previously made headlines when her financial difficulties were made public knowledge after she had failed to pay her monthly bond payments

Fans of the singer have since donated whatever they could to help her because they witnessed her rise to fame and cannot bear to see her fall

Musician Zahara has expressed gratitude to her fans after they donated money when they learned of her difficulties.

Zahara can't stop singing her fans' praises after they donated money when her financial struggles were made public. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to an interview she gave to the Daily Sun, Zahara has mentioned that all of the donations she received from her fans helped her keep her house in Roodepoort.

"I knew that there would be someone out there who could listen and understand. All the R50 notes, R100, and R1 000 I got helped me.”

Zahara previously made headlines when she had failed to pay the bank several R17 665 monthly instalments on her house, which led to the bank starting the process of taking possession of it, according to TshisaLIVE. Luckily, the bank had given more time and that's when donations started coming in.

The Award-winning artist also revealed to Daily Sun that her financial difficulties were made worse by the loss of her sister. She claimed to be financially responsible for all of her sister's children.

"So, from the donations that came in, I would also take some and help my sister’s kids, my siblings, mom, and dad. This has helped and now God has been opening doors. I’m now working again.”

Zahara concluded by saying that there were so many people she wanted to run to, but their doors were closed, keeping her out.

