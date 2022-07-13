Singer Tshego has weighed in on the brewing beef between Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic and reminded Cass of late Riky Rick's humble spirit

Tshego slammed Mufasa for mentioning in a new verse that he inspired Focalistic after Focalistic mistook the verse for a diss

Even though the Siyathandana hitmaker made it clear that it wasn't a diss, Tshego advised him to stop putting people on and taking God's credit, because "you were just a vessel"

Tshego has weighed in on the Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic drama. The singer reminded Mufasa of later rapper Riky Rick's humble spirit, suggesting that the Amademoni hitmaker is egotistical.

Tshego has weighed in on Cassper Nyovest and Focalistic's drama over his 'Ooh Aah' verse. Image: @tshego_worldwide, @focalistic, @casspernyovest

The whole drama started when Cass mentioned that he inspired artists like Foca in his new verse. Focalistic then went to his official Instagram account and reacted viciously to Mufasa, adding that Cass should now be inspired by him and start touring Europe.

According to TshisaLIVE, Tshego took to his Instagram stories and slammed Cassper Nyovest for using Focalistic's name in his latest hip-hop feature. According to the publication, the singer said:

"Only egotistical men who lack confidence will fix their lips to tell another man they put them on."

The outlet further reports that he went on to tell the Siyathandana hitmaker to stop taking credit for God's work, because "you were just a vessel". He added that Cass should stop opening doors for people in the industry if he doesn't understand that "it's God who decides".

Cassper Nyovest claims he wasn't dissing Focalistic in Ooh Aah

In related news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to explain the intentions behind his recent song's verse, which many people, including Focalistic, mistook for a diss.

Mufasa made reference to the many young and aspiring artists he has influenced in his latest track, Ooh Aah, which featured the late Ricky Rick, and Focalistic's name was mentioned.

The Baby Girl hitmaker's defence came after Focalistic addressed the verse on Instagram, admitting that he was inspired by Cassper but now that he is successful, Mufasa should draw inspiration from him and start touring overseas.

