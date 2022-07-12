Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to clarify that his verse in Ooh Aah was not intended to diss rapper Focalistic

This comes after Focalistic took to Instagram to denounce the Baby Girl hitmaker's lyrics, claiming that he was indeed inspired by him, but the tables have turned

Fans have reacted to the news, with many criticising Focalistic for turning something so minor into a big issue

Cassper Nyovest has taken to Twitter to explain the intentions behind his recent song's verse, which many people, including Focalistic, mistook for a diss.

Cassper Nyovest has defended himself against claims that he was dissing Focalistic in his latest track 'Ooh Aah'. Image: @focalistic and @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Casper Nyovest made reference to the many young and aspiring artists he has influenced in his latest track Ooh Aah, which featured the late Ricky Rick, and Focalistic's name was mentioned. In his verse, Cassper said the following:

“Inspired everyone of you niggas, including Foca.”

The Baby Girl hitmaker's defence came after Focalistic addressed the verse on Instagram, admitting that he was inspired by Cassper but now that he is successful, Cassper should draw inspiration from him and start touring overseas.

Cassper has defended himself by saying that he wasn't dissing Focalistic. He shared the following on Twitter:

"Wasn't a diss. All I meant was that I was proud to have inspired an artist like him who is flourishing like he is. He said it himself that he was inspired by me so it was nothing new but now sh**'s weird now. He should've responded with a song if he wanted to take it there."

Netizens have reacted to the potential feud between the two artists.

@elvee_T said:

"I don't know why he took it as a diss he's an artist he should have seen your point of view, he just decided to see it another way."

@YoungZillahhh shared:

"He said it years ago. You no longer inspire him now. The kid is in Europe doing bigger things and you were jealous that's why u used his name for clickbait."

@makoyafontein wrote:

"People got to Foca’s head and gassed him up. He probably discovered that already."

@RangaClara also said

"The guy is insecure, he listened to gossip and had to come out and say his piece unfortunately "

@ntokozo_dla23 added:

"He listened to fans that was his first mistake and he should know better that people always want drama. When artist are all uniting, peacefully working on healthy environment its like as fans we hate it. They set a bait for Foca and he took it."

