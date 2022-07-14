Letoya Makhene has written a sweet letter to her wife Lebo Keswa, praising the small but significant things about their life together

This comes after the two allegedly had a fight with Letoya's baby daddy, Tshepo Leeuw, who has been threatening the couple's tranquillity

Tshepo Leeuw also made headlines for allegedly assaulting the two after they refused to accept a plastic bag of groceries he had sent back home with his child after visiting

Letoya Makhene used social media to brag about her relationship with Lebo Keswa in an effort to show her alleged harasser, her ex, Tshepo Leeuw, that she is happy with the life she leads.

Amid the drama with her baby daddy, Tshepo Leeuw, Letoya Makhene shared that she's living the life with Lebo Keswa she always dreamed of. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Letoya and Tshepo are married and have a child together. As with any hostility between ex-spouses, the child has been affected.

Makhene posted the following on Instagram:

"Living with my partner is the life I want and ever wanted. Morning cuddles and kisses, following each other around the house, cooking together and lazying around in our own little bubble. I’m in Love and Content… Get it‍."

This endearing post comes after Sunday World reported that the legacy actress and her wife, Lebo Keswa, had been harassed by Letoya's ex, Tshepo Leeuw. Letoya later confirmed the news on Instagram, exposing Leeuw as a negligent parent.

“Yes, what you’ve all read in the Daily Sun today is true. My ex Tshepo Leeuw and his family assaulted me and my wife Lebo Makhene-Pulumo because she refused to take a plastic bag that he was sending my son home with consisting of 5 packs noodles, 5 apples, 5 pears, 5 bananas and a box of Tinkies‍. He lies and claims he’s supporting my son and he’s not. If anything, he took a loan from me and owes me money. He hasn’t paid one cent for our child ever since he was born," she said.

The Sunday paper first reported that the couple had been injured and that a furious Leeuw and his family had allegedly nearly assaulted Keswa with an axe. Letoya and Keswa have since opened an assault case against Leeuw at the Mondeor Police Station.

