Singer Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie Khumalo had a rocky relationship over the years, and now things have changed

Kelly Khumalo opened up about how her relationship is doing on her reality show live with Kelly Khumalo

In the latest episode of Life with Kelly Khumalo, the star of the show talks about her feud with her sister and during a therapy session

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

It is no secret that Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie Khumalo I have been at odds with each other. The latest season of Life with Kelly Khumalo has Kelly Khumalo confronting her feelings about her sister.

Kelly Khumalo and Zandie have not had an easy relationship as Kelly opened up on 'Living with Kelly Khumalo'. Image: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza/@zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo opened up about how her sibling rivalry with Zandie has affected their family. Kelly Khumalo expressed how she wants to move on from her tiff with her sister Zandie Khumalo.

Kelly Khumalo went to therapy over Zandie Khumalo

TimesLIVE reports that Kelly Khumalo expressed that she has no energy to be angry with her sister anymore. Kelly said that her fight with her sister Zandie affected the entire family badly and that there is no point to it. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

" I think we should find an amicable way of dealing with each other ... the biggest issue is I felt my mother wasn’t doing her part."

Kelly Khumalo also says she is not completely innocent as they both must apologise. Ann Kelly got emotional with her therapist when she talked about how her fight with her sister made it impossible for her to spend time with her godson. Ending on a lighter note, the singer said:

“We haven’t had serious conversations, but we speak regularly.

Fans are enjoying season 3 of Life With Kelly. Many are happy that Kelly Khumalo continues to thrive during any controversies as they show support for her posts.

@sisspokie commented:

"❤️1st episode of S3 Living with Kelly wasuyimbokodo yam chomi that's why I love you so much."

@ntungwa_ commented:

"Bayeke oThomas bafuna ukukholwa ngokubona."

@malepe_kearabetswe commented:

"Kelly you are such a powerful woman. Keep doing what you do best and you will be blessed beyond ️"

@kheziamosmaker commented:

"Banyese girl. Just live your life."

"I’ve been tried": Kelly slams Jub Jub over controversial interview with MacG

Briefly News previously reported that Kelly Khumalo has finally broken her silence over Jub Jub's controversial interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The singer reacted to her baby daddy's claims when he sat down with MacG in the latest episode of her reality show, which dropped on Tuesday, 12 July.

The Empini hitmaker and the Uyajola 9/9 presenter have a 12-year-old son together named Christian. Kelly has alleged time and again that the rapper makes no effort to be part of their bundle of joy's life.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News