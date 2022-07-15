Cassper Nyovest has taken to social media to share that his is grateful to his fans after bagging a Safta nomination on Thursday

The rapper-turned-TV presenter took to the timeline to share that The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest received a nod in the Best Variety Show category

The Siyathandana hitmaker's fans took to his comment section on Twitter to wish him good luck and congratulate him after he shared his good news

Cassper Nyovest is over the moon after bagging his first South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nomination. The 16th annual Safta nominees were announced on Thursday, 14 July.

Cassper Nyovest expressed his gratitude after ‘The Braai Show’ bagged a Safta Nod. Image: @casspernyovest

The rapper's TV show The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest bagged a nod in the Best Variety Show category. This was the first ever show Mufasa hosted.

The Siyathandana hitmaker made his TV presenting debut after taking over the show from his arch-rival, AKA, in 2021. Taking to Twitter, Cass expressed his gratitude to his fans who made the SABC 1 show a success. It trended on the micro-blogging platform every time it dropped a new episode. According to TshisaLIVE, he wrote:

"#TheBraaiShowWithCass is now Safta nominated. I thank you."

Mufasa's fans took to his comment section on his timeline to congratulate Cassper Nyovest, with many wishing for him to take home the award.

@KgothatsoMabit3 commented:

"Bet AKA is not to happy about this."

@Diseko22 wrote:

"We thoroughly enjoyed it."

@_iBongwe said:

"Congratulations Cass."

@Cole_2330 commented:

"Name one thing you ain’t good at. Coz no you're literally great at everything you do."

@Vukosie7 wrote:

"Just hope you win this one my guy, we’ll be the talk of the month on this App hahaha can’t imagine the chaos already."

@BokiMahabane said:

"And you are going to win it! Mark this tweet."

Caspper Nyovest takes over The Braai Show, AKA left in the dark

In related news, Briefly News reported that flames were roaring when Cassper Nyovest took over The Braai Show from AKA. It turned out, Supa Mega was not consulted and he was fuming.

Taking to social media, The Braai Show made the big announcement. Getting AKA’s rival enemy was definitely a good crowd puller on their part.

Understanding the tension this might cause, Entertainment tea spiller Kgopolo Phil Mphela decided to do some investigating of his own. According to Phil’s findings, The Braai Show did not consult AKA on the appointment of Cassper Nyovest, and as 50 percent owner and executive producer, they probably should have.

AKA wins 50% ownership of The Braai Show

Briefly News also reported that AKA has announced that he is by law a 50% owner of The Braai Show. The excited rapper took to social media to announce that he has won his arbitration proceedings against his The Braai Show partners who pulled a fast one on him last year.

AKA got hot under the collar and challenged the appointment of Mufasa. He had always stated that the show was his idea.

Supa Mega warned people in the entertainment space about stealing other creatives' ideas. The star thanked his fans for supporting him throughout the proceedings.

