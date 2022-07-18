Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu took to their respective social media accounts to announce that they are expecting their first child

The couple has shared pictures of the baby bump with grateful captions after news outlets had revealed the couple had lost a baby at the beginning of the year

Well-known Mzansi celebrities and the delighted couple's followers have left messages of congratulations in their comment section

Actor Hungani Ndlovu and his wife, actress Stephanie Ndlovu, are getting ready to become parents.

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have announced a pregnancy following the revelation of their baby loss earlier this year. Image: @miss_sandows

Source: Instagram

The happy couple took to social media to announce their pregnancy with a series of photos showing Stephanie's adorable baby bump being kissed by Hungani.

The following Instagram post was shared by Hungani:

Stephanie has also shared a delightful post on Instagram about her pregnancy:

This revelation comes after the former Scandal couple had previously disclosed the news of the loss of a baby earlier this year. The couple, according to The South African news publication, had posted the tragic news to their YouTube channel, The Ndlovus uncut.

Followers and familiar Mzansi celebs who have been following their traumatic story have flocked to their Instagram posts to wish the couple the best for their upcoming journey.

@khutsotheledi

"No more calling you cuz… It’s PAPA from now on❤️ Papa Hungani, congratulations "

@isss_mandy_

"Congratulations I'm super happy for you guys❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@pasi_koetle

"Congratulations hleng ❤️❤️"

@khutsotheledi

"This right here Is everything and more of God’s blessings. Congratulations mama❤️"

@mpoomy_ledwaba

"Aghggg my heart❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Love lives here: Stephanie Ndlovu gives love to her bae Hungani Ndlovu, Mzansi here for it

Briefly News previously reported that Stephanie Ndlovu has taken to social media to show love to her hubby and actor, Hungani Ndlovu. The stunner and her bae got hitched three years ago but their love keeps growing stronger.

She shared that their love has continued growing "so much deeper" because of the challenges life keeps throwing towards their direction. The loved-up celeb couple celebrated their third anniversary in February this year.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that they constantly lift each other up when life hits them 'from every direction".

