DJ Maphorisa's followers were worried for his safety after a mystery man took to social media threatening to stop him from performing

The man only identified as Thabiso Floyd Tshabalala headed to the micro-blogging platform threatening to stop Phori's show scheduled for Konka Soweto

He later took back his words claiming that they had reached an agreement and was allowing the Asibe Happy hitmaker to go ahead with his shows

DJ Maphorisa laughed the threats off; he tweeted that he was unbothered and told the mystery Twitter user to bring it on

DJ Maphorisa says he is unshaken by a mysterious Twitter user threatening to stop him from performing at Konka Soweto recently. The Twitter user Thabiso Floyd Tshabalala took to the streets to warn patrons against attending the event.

DJ Maphorisa says he is not scared of the Twitter user threatening to sue him. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The man even claimed to have called the event's promoter to tell him to stop the show, but he did not answer his phone or return the calls. He said:

"I called Kutlwano more than 3 times yesterday to try to make him aware of the danger of hosting this event today, and he never answered nor returned any of my calls!! Today I will personally go lock @KonkaSoweto if you don’t cancel this event."

ZAlebs reports that the man later said he had reached an agreement with the event promoters and was allowing Phori's show to go ahead. The hitmaker later took to Twitter to reveal that he is unshaken by the threats.

He mocked the man who was threatening to sue him, saying he doesn't have money to pay lawyers. He tweeted:

"I bet this guy doesn’t have money to pay lawyers wat a lame. Told u he doesn’t have money to take me to court the only option its da street way [sic]."

