The highly anticipated Roast of Khanyi Mbau is building momentum and Mzansi can barely wait for the show that promises to be entertaining

Fans can look forward to a star-studded panel comprising Celeste Ntuli, Selbeyonce Mkhize media personality Devi Sankaree Govender

Just recently Young, Famous and African star Nadia Nakai, veteran actor Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka were also announced as panellists

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The much-awaited Roast of Khanyi Mbau is drawing closer and more celebrities are joining the team. Fans were ecstatic when seasoned comedian Mpho Popps was announced as the Roast Master for the show.

Nadia Nakai, Sol Phenduka and Sello Maake Ka-Ncube have just been confirmed as panellists for the much-awaited 'Roast of Khanyi Mbau'. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Comedy Central's Roast of Khanyi Mbau promises to be nothing short of amazing as more and more celebrities join the wagon. Last week media personality SelBeyonce Mkhize, seasoned reporter Devi Sankaree Govender and popular actress Celeste Ntuli were all confirmed as panellists.

SelBeyonce Mkhize said as the day of the roast nears, she is both excited and anxious. She said:

"You never know what the others bring up, but let's take it to the streets and bring out the big guns. Someone is about to be roasted to ashes."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

More fuel has been added to the roast fire as award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai, Blood and Water star Sello Maake Ka-Ncube and Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka have all been announced as panellists ready to roast Khanyi Mbau.

users have shared mixed feelings regarding the panellists. Many feel it is spicy enough to bring the heat and roast Khanyi to ashes.

@beko_simnikiwe said:

"#RoastOfKhanyi Whoever chose the panellists did a great job!"

@adeeioylAMtt added:

"I trust Mpho Popps, but I feel like The #RoastOfKhanyi will be a fluke, I mean everyone can write 90% of the jokes directed to Kanyi, how does one make fun of Sello, Sol's puns w/out MacG..."

Nota Baloyi alleges that Kelly and Zandie Khumalo were in a sexual relationship with Senzo Meyiwa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nota Baloyi has added his own controversial theory to what really transpired the night Senzo Meyiwa was gunned down. The late soccer star's murder is undoubtedly one of the most talked about celeb deaths in Mzansi.

Many have shared different accounts of what happened when Meyiwa died eight years ago, but still, justice has not been served. Some said it was a robbery that went wrong. Others suggested Kelly hired the gunmen. Yesterday, Zandie hinted that the police must also investigate Senzo Meyiwa's wife and mother.

Baloyi has suggested that Zandie and Kelly were in a romantic relationship with Senzo, The South African reports. Per the publication, the former music executive said things went south when Longwe Twala found out that his then-girlfriend Zandie was cheating on him.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News