Nota Baloyi is a controversial voice with his unpopular opinions on his social media and podcast interviews, especially about women

Nota's mother reached out after he rubbed many people the wrong way, especially with his comments about Mihlali Ndamase

Nota Baloyi shared the message his mother sent him in which she tries to reason with him about how he chooses to say things

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South African entrepreneur Nota, real name Nhlamu, Baloyi has become a public commentator. Nota has taken to sharing his opinions for all to see, which do not sit well with Mzansi most of the time.

Nota Baloyi was on another rant, and this time he was inspired by a message from his mother when she had a few things to say about his podcast interviews. Image: Instagram/@notabaloyi

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi made comments that made his mother reach out to him. Nota Baloyi shared what his mother said to him as he continued on another rant about influencer Mihlali Ndamase.

Nota Baloyi's mother not impressed

ZAlebs reports that Nota Baloyi's mother was not happy with the way he delivered his message during an interview. Nota said some unsavoury things about Mihlali Ndamase with profanity riddled into his rant.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nota's use of profanity upset his mother, who wrote to him and said that he should have used better words to describe what he wanted to say. She said:

"My child, your words were not pleasant when expressing prostitution to someone. Calling it prostitution sound more civilised than the words you used. Try nwananga to avoid using vulgar language it loses credibility."

Nota responded to his mother in a tweet saying that he agrees with her. Nota said that social media is "turning young women into prostitutes; even their mothers support this prostitution".

In texts to his mother, Nota circled back to take a jab at Mihlali as he said that the influencer's "mother has no problem accepting gifts from her daughter’s prostitution". Nota says he feels a duty to speak out and not "fail God".

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's mother

Nota later said to a netizen that he learned all the vulgar words from his mother, so he doesn't understand why she is opposed to him using them.

Some netizens caught wind of what Nota had to say. One Twitter user was amused that Nota's mother would know Mihlali.

@TbangTshabalala commented:

"Nhlamu mamela mme motswadi, please. [Listen to your mother please.]"

@Kattz_MolemaR commented:

"You never fold that's what I like about you. You stand by your truth."

Instagram Official: Mihlali confirms she's dating married man, Leeroy Sidambe

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase finally confirmed that she is dating flamboyant businessman Leeroy Sidambe. This comes months after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula first reported that the two were dating.

Social media users finally got the confirmation they had been waiting for. The beauty influencer had managed to keep her relationship out of the limelight until Leeroy Sidambe's post on Instagram.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News