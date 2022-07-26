Uncle Waffles is trending after former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard shared that he wants her to perform at his birthday party

Lingard, who now plays for Nottingham Forest, was reacting to a lit clip of the Amapiano DJ rocking a packed venue in Netherlands

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula took to the timeline to share a screenshot of the English soccer star's reaction to the yanos DJ's video

Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard reportedly wants Uncle Waffles to come to the UK and play a set at his party.

Source: Instagram

The Nottingham Forest star took to the Amapiano DJ's timeline to react to a clip of her rocking the crowd in Netherlands a few days ago. In the clip, the Tanzania hitmaker was thanking partygoers in Netherlands for showing her love when she played at a packed venue.

Jesse Lingard took to her comment section to let her know that he wants her to fly over to play at his upcoming birthday party, reports The South African. In a screenshot shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter, Jesse reacted to the clip:

"Need @unclewaffles_ at my birthday. For real for real."

Uncle Waffles is trending after Jesse replied to her video. Tweeps took to the timeline to congratulate Waffles on becoming an international star.

@TaydosM wrote:

"This hun was at the right place at the right time shem, her things are aligned."

@PetuniaTsweleng said:

"Wow!! We are so happy for Uncle waffles! The girl is going places!"

@Matema_ commented:

"Uncle Waffles is proof that no matter what the haters say about you, when you're destined to succeed, you will succeed."

@JazzMj08 wrote:

"Waffles be living the life we imagine when taking a shower."

@Afrikanwolf added:

"Uncle Waffles was born for this fame thing."

Uncle Waffles gets another shout out from Drake

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Drake again took to social media to give Uncle Waffles another shout out. The Toosie Slide hitmaker shared a clip of the Mzansi stunner on his Instagram stories on Monday, 18 April.

The excited DJ took to Twitter to share with Mzansi how excited she was after getting some more love from the superstar. Waffle shared that she screamed for about 10 minutes when she saw the clip on Drake's timeline.

Drake and Uncle Waffles' names topped the trends list on Twitter after he mentioned her name again in his posts. Mzansi peeps believe that the Canadian rapper is in love with Waffles.

