Tamia Mpisane had something to say as Sithelo Shozi and Sbahle Mpisane had a heated public spat

South African Influencer Sithelo Shozi levelled allegations of abuse against Tamia Mpisane's husband, Andile Mpisane

Tamia Mpisane has not spoken out since the allegations against Andile Mpisane until her most recent puzzling tweets

Tamia Mpisane decided to share some funny tweets while her sister-in-law Sbahle Mpisane went at it against Sithelo Shozi. Andile Mpisane's wife, Tamia Mpisane kept her distance from all the drama until now.

Tamia Mpisane shared light-hearted tweets while Sbahle Mpisane attacked Sithelo in a Twitter space. Image: Instagram/@tamia_mpisane/@_sithelo/@sbahle_mpisane

Source: Instagram

Tamia Mpisane posted a few well-timed tweets that had her followers cackling. Tamia Mpisane made many think she was responding to what was happening between Sithelo Shozi and Tamia Mpisane.

Tamia Mpisane has jokes amid Sithelo Shozi and Sbahle Mpisane's confrontation

According to ZAlebs, tweeps assumed that Tamia Mpisane was referencing Sithelo and Sbahle's drama when she posted: "Hmm.". Tweeps took this as her chiming in on what was happening with Sithelo.

Tamia was immediately called to account by some netizens. One Twitter user responded to the initial tweet:

@Sinesipo

"Don't be weird, zip it"

Tamia Mpisane love her explanation for the tweet

The near-automatic backlash found Tamia backtracking as she answered a follower who wanted to know what she had to say. The netizen, @rosannweath_, said people are asking if Tamia is not scared in light of everything happening to Sithelo. Tamia tweeted that she was talking about the weather and worried about her outfit.

Fans of Tamia loved her response to the question. Many were in stitches as they lauded her ability to stay on brand.

@AyandaBalangile commented:

Mina shame I love you. Stay classy and peaceful❤"

@ntombenhle_zuma commented:

"Beauty with brains!"

@Vuyelwa66505107 commented:

"Fire response!"

Source: Briefly News