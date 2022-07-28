Nota has been trending for all the wrong reasons due to his strong opinions on Mzansi issues and even celebrities' personal lives

Despite many celebrities criticising Nota, Kid X has asserted that the music executive was misunderstood

However, Nota has come out saying that he does not want to be considered as misunderstood and has tried to defend his past views.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nota Baloyi, the music mogul, has been testing Netizens' patience. Nota's views on a variety of issues have landed him in hot water with some of Mzansi's most prominent celebrities.

Nota Baloyi says he does not want people to refer to him as "misunderstood". Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Nota is aware of the backlash he has received. Many of Nota's opinions have been misrepresented, further reports the publication.

Baloyi has been on everyone's lips, including Hip Hop star Kid X, who stated that Nota was misunderstood. Kid X took to the ESAM Podcast to express his sadness that people don't try to understand where Nota comes from.

“He is misunderstood and that’s simply because he plays outside of the boarders of the systems that are in place, he says forget that system im moving in my own way which is commendable,” reported SA Hip Hop Mag.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to Twitter, Nota clarified he doesn't like being labelled as "misunderstood". The music executive said his opinions are unsettling because of their nature and the people involved. Baloyi added that he is a threat to people with bad intentions.

"I’ve never been misunderstood. I’m a threat to people with impure intentions, so they try to manipulate my image. The worst people tell lies about me which all come undone when people meet me… I have a heart of GOLD & they hate that!” said Nota.

Baloyi was previously on the news for dragging Nasty C for rapping in English rather than IsiZulu. He also raised eyebrows when he claimed Cassper Nyovest rents his Rolls-Royce.

Pearl Thusi claps back at Nota Baloyi’s remarks about her parenting style

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi's remarks about Pearl Thusi's mothering duties have not gone over well with her.

This comes after Nota referred to Pearl as a "deadbeat mom" and her parenting as "helicopter parenting."

The media personality took social media to address the assertions made by the music executive in a number of tweets. A frustrated Pearl shared the following on Twitter:

"Imagine being a single mom who overseas EVERYTHING in your kids and even involved in extended families’ kids lives and waking up to@this sh*t?! I’m not mad. I’m not upset. I’m furious."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News