Nomzamo Mbatha has announced on Instagram that she will launch her own awards ceremony to honour women in business

Her foundation, Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, will organise the awards ceremony in collaboration with the Hollywood Foundation

The actress's fans flocked to her comments section to congratulate her on yet another major achievement

Nomzamo Mbatha took to her Instagram account to announce a new exciting project. She is launching her own awards ceremony to recognise women who are making big moves in business.

Nomzamo Mbatha plans to honour women in the business industry. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

The Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation, founded by the talented actress, will collaborate with the Hollywood Foundation to bring this incredible idea to life.

Nomzamo posted the following on Instagram:

According to the Tell Me Sweet Something actress, more information about the categories and the launch of the awards will be released tomorrow.

Mbatha's fans rushed to her comments section to congratulate her, with some even suggesting the next moves she should take, including publishing an inspirational book.

@nocckkyy said:

"This is amazing can’t wait"

@nomah1607 wrote:

"She needs to write a book about her journey to success❤️this is too much"

@sindiswambatha.shandu commented:

"We are readyyyyy to go honey"

@dandelion_nutee1 replied:

"Now I'm Highly Motivated ❤️"

@sahiphopday2day added:

"Powerful woman "

