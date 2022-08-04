Somizi Mhlongo tagged along on holiday with controversial couple Mihlali Ndamase and businessman Leeroy Sidambe

Reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo let everyone know that he is not bothered by any ay negativity about Leeroy Sidaambe and his relationship with Mihlali Ndamase

Netizens reacted to the Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe vacation with speculations about why Somizi Mhlongo was with them

Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe set the internet ablaze, and now Somizi Mhlongo is going on a vacation with the two. Image: Instagram/@leeroy_sid/Getty Images/@Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of Somizi Mhlongo going on holiday with Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe. Somizi Mhlongo's presence at an airport with the couple had netizens buzzing.

Mihlali Ndamase, Leeroy Sidambe and Somizi Mhlongo's trip made peeps go wild with speculations. Influencer Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe seemed to be going strong regardless of backlash as they travelled with Somizi.

Somizi Mhlongo tags along with Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe

Somizi Mhlongo chose to ignore any controversy surrounding Mihlali and Leeroy. In a video shared by Musa Kawhula, Somizi can be seen dancing his way to board the plane. Somizi then playfully taps Mihali and Leeroy when they block his path while kissing in the middle of the boarding gate.

Netizens reacted to the clip with guesses for why Somizi was with the couple. One netizen even suspected Somizi was trying to get away from Mohale's tell-all documentary.

@dokter_phil commented:

"Somizi is running away from Mohale’s tell-all tomorrow….mess!"

@ntlok6 commented:

"He's a backpack."

@CoalCityTrendz commented:

"Third wheel njalo nje."

@Tash__001 commented:

"This is the part where they actually elope."

@ZwanePrincess_ commented:

"Somizi always wants to be next to people with money."

