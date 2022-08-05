Nota Baloyi is not letting up on Somizi Mhlongo as he shared one lengthy post about the Idols SA judge

Nota's post was shared on Twitter by controversial blogger Musa Khawula, and as can be expected, social media is getting heated

Nota Baloyi called the general public and Idols SA out for continuing to support Somizi Mhlongo despite his past crimes

Somizi Mhlongo is a beloved South African icon. Nota Baloyi wrote a piece against Somizi Mhlongo, questioning why he remains popular despite being a convicted sexual abuse offender.

Nota Baloyi continues to bay for Somizi's blood as he shared a long opinion piece about why he should be cancelled as an 'Idols SA' judge. Image: Instagram /@lavidanota/Getty Images/Gallo Images

Nota Baloyi compared Somizi Mhlongo to R Kelly, Dave Chappelle and other celebrities who have faced the wrath of cancel culture. Nota Baloyi pointed out how Somizi Mhlongo continues to rise despite allegations against him.

Nota Baloyi breaks down Somizi Mhlongo's career and why he should be cancelled

In a post shared by Musa Khawula, Nota wrote a scathing take on Somizi. The music entrepreneur said that Idols SA contestants are lucky that auditions will not be live so that they are safe from a "convicted offender with predatory tendencies." Nota said that contestants would only get to meet Somizi after getting a golden ticket that he suggests should be renamed a "golden shower", because Somizi is like R Kelly.

Nota then claims that Somizi has not been cancelled because he is gay. He wrote:

"Accountability culture has been slow moving in from the LGBTQ community with the same swiftness they pounce on black men who have committed cancellable offences."

Nota lists South African fave Sol Phenduka as one of the people who were quickly cancelled for being transphobic, as well as international comedian Dave Chappelle. Nota says Somizi was only asked to take a break from Idols SA when Mohale made allegations of abuse. Nota says:

"Somizi has proven himself uncancellable even with the newly gazetted at law that will see his name on the national sex offenders list which include non-child sex offenders for the first time. Idols SA are standing by their man in spite of this."

Supporters defend Somizi Mhlongo against netizens agreeing with Nota Baloyi

Nota may have spent time writing the long-winded letter about Somizi, but many peeps expressed that they did not even bother to read what he had to say. Some noticed again that Musa Khawula's commentary was gentler for Somizi than other celebrities. Some South African netizens could see Nota's point about how Somizi has gotten away with a lot with the public.

@gwexe_bongani commented:

"Just read the comments if you want to know why we have so much GBV in SA. Sexual predators are focusing on grammar, not facts of the Nota letter."

@Makhuele commented:

"Nota's open letter was almost relevant, but that second paragraph gives away his homophobia. Somizi has been uncancellable like many other straight men. It's not harder to cancel Somizi cause he's part of the LGBTQ community. It's hard to cancel him because he's a man."

@Tamlynvanwyk1 commented:

"I fully agree with Nota. But in all honesty, I’d rather see Mohale not getting a dime from Sarafina (Somizi) than see him being cancelled."

@GSeapo commented:

"Maar, he's on to something. Somizi is never ever wrong on anything. Oloile South Africa daai man."

@Tee_Ner commented:

"It’s a bitter pill for me to swallow, but I agree with Nota. Somizi is a convicted sex offender. He goes around harassing men, and we laugh about it. He made a rapey comment to MacG that he was waiting for him to get older. But society still stands by him."

@tshezi_bm commented:

"Why engu "Sarafina", not "Sexual Offender, Lying and Hurt, Gogo Old Husband". I mean those are your captions."

Nota says he's a threat to people with impure intentions

Briefly News previously reported that Nota Baloyi, the music mogul, has been testing Netizens' patience. Nota's views on a variety of issues have landed him in hot water with some of Mzansi's most prominent celebrities.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, Nota is aware of the backlash he has received. Many of Nota's opinions have been misrepresented further reports the publication. Baloyi has been on everyone's lips, including hip hop star Kid X, who stated that Nota was misunderstood.

Kid X took to the ESAM Podcast to express his sadness that people don't try to understand where Nota comes from.

