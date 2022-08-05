Award-winning South African singer Nomcebo Zikode is globe-trotting, enjoying the fruits of her talent

The star, who was recently in Tunisia where he was given an honorary certificate for writing and performing her hit single Jerusalema , is now overseas

Taking to her social media pages, the talented singer and songwriter announced that she was heading to the United States from Canada

One good thing about being a celebrity is travelling the world while racking in some money. Nomcebo Zikode is one celebrity who is enjoying travelling to different countries while doing what she loves.

South African singer Nomcebo Zikode is living her best life overseas. Image: @nomcebo_zikode.

Source: Instagram

The Xola Moya Wam' hitmaker, who is currently on tour, made headlines when she announced that Tunisia had honoured her with a certificate for writing and performing her global hit Jerusalema. She wrote:

"Thank you Tunisia for awarding me with this honorary certificate."

It seems from Tunisia, the stunner headed to Canada. Nomcebo announced on her Facebook page that she was leaving Canada and going to the USA. She shared a picture of her South African passport with a plane ticket inside and wrote:

"Goodbye Canada we really had a good show. Thank u for your love. Now heading to USA . To everyone that is reading here May God bless you and hear your prayers "

The singer's fans wished her journey mercies in the comments section. They also thanked her for blessing the world with her incredible talent.

@Nomfundo S Khumalo said:

" thanks for your blessings darl...be blessed too and safe travels darling❤❤❤."

@Elizabeth Velaphi added:

"Thank you for your lovely words may God protect you and come back to South Africa safe ❤️."

@Zamathaba Mcambi wrote:

"Thank you cc. May God protect you. And He bless you too. Wishing you All the best ♥️♥️♥️."

@Medupi Pheladi Tosi commented:

"Thanks for the blessings. We receive them hle. May the almighty shine His grace upon us. We need you Father. Help us conquer poverty."

