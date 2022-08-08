Katlego Maboe has returned to Expresso and has revealed everything he has been up to during his lengthy absence

The media personality revealed six hard-hitting facts about his time away that had an emotional and mental impact on him

The Expresso host said he has accepted the fact that he, too, is human and not immune to hardship

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Katlego Maboe is officially back to the popular SABC3 morning show Expresso.

Katlego Maboe has revealed some of his darkest moments during his time away from the spotlight. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

The media personality left the show after being involved in a cheating scandal, which was followed by abuse allegations from his former lover.

During his tell-all with fellow presenter Graeme Richarch on the show, Katlego revealed some disturbing details about his long hiatus.

Briefly News has compiled six of Katlego's hard-hitting facts from the trending tell-all special.

1. What he chose to do with his free time

Maboe said that he decided to keep himself busy by pursuing his MBA. This is on top of his father's duties, which he was delighted to fulfill. According to him, no amount of money can replace this quality time with his precious son.

“I'm becoming the better man that I want to be for my son, I'm becoming the better father I want to be for him. I see the benefit that I have had a solid two-and-a-half years of cool, quality time with my son and nothing could ever replace that."

2. The changed Katlego

The Expresso host has admitted to all of his flaws. He says to have accepted the fact that he is not perfect. That, he claims, is what makes him feel more human. Getting out of the spotlight has allowed him to see his true, flawed self, reports TshisaLIVE.

3. Bleak times during his time away

Even though Maboe did not dwell on this issue, he did share a glimpse of his pain. He said his wish was for the gruelling trial to end quickly so that his family could resume their normal lives.

“It was so difficult to even go outside and show my face. I was walking around with a mask, hat and hoodie.”

4. Reasons behind Katlego's choice for the future

The media personality stated that there were numerous reasons why he could have chosen to be bitter about his terrible situation, but chose to move on. Maboe went on to say he made the decision so that everyone close to him could heal quickly.

5. His much-anticipated return

The television host is grateful for his return to the spotlight. He claims that his break was unbearable because he was cooped up in his house for the longest time.

6. Plans for his future career

Maboe wishes to continue working in television broadcasting. Katlego hopes to leave a lasting impression on South Africa's broadcasting scene, according to TshisaLIVE.

Katlego Maboe grateful for Mzansi’s support during his cheating scandal: “Thank you for holding me up”

Briefly News previously reported that Katlego Maboe has returned to television after being fired from his Expresso presenting job due to his controversial personal life.

The popular show's host stepped down after his dirty laundry was exposed for all to see. According to SowetanLIVE, his former partner accused him of being abusive. The abuse allegations followed a public cheating scandal.

Clearly that not being a good image for the SABC 3 morning show, Maboe took time off from Expresso to focus on his personal matters. After a public outcry from Mzansi, who felt the decision was unfair, he is now back on the show.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News