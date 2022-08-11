Uber Eats announced its move into the jewellery sector with a collaboration with South African DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle started ERA by DJ Zinhle years ago, and the project with Uber Eats will help to grow her brand, and the app will be able to offer more than food

Netizens are not entirely convinced by the idea, as South Africans could not stop cracking jokes about how DJ Zinhle's jewellery line will fit in with Uber Eats

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Uber Eats users will have access to ERA by DJ Zinhle for delivery to their homes. DJ Zinhle's partnership with Uber Eats was lost on netizens who could not imagine why they would need jewellery with their food.

ERA by DJ Zinhle will be available on a popular application for its convenience in getting food on your doorstep in record time. Image: Instagram/@djzinhlesa

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and Uber Eats explained what they hope to get from their work together. The musician Zinhle Jiyane is looking to grow her brand beyond physical stores, and her work with Uber Eats is the first step.

Uber Eats and DJ Zinhle's confusing partnership roasted

Business Insider reports that they foresee ERA by DJ Zinhle bringing them 150,000 clients every year. DJ Znihle said she hopes that Uber Eats will take her brand "to the next level" by making it the most convenient and accessible jewellery brand.

Uber Eats CEO says that their company is looking to "connect with users beyond food". Business Insider shared the news on social media, and netizens were mostly puzzled by the plan to put jewellery on the go-to fast food delivery service app.

@_ausimasego commented:

“Lol, Wanna watch as we prepare your food?”

@Unhinged061 commented:

"When she’s hungry, so you also choose to surprise her with a watch by ERA >>"

@ninetysEva commented:

""Sidla ukotini." Literally."

@lohaanda commented:

"Is the jewellery edible?"

“Ridiculous prices”: Boity Thulo’s pricey wig range raises eyebrows online

Briefly News previously reported that Boity recently launched her new wig range, but her target market is not happy with her "ridiculous" prices. Be You is now selling online, but most young women shared that they can't afford their fave's pricey hair range.

Many raised eyebrows when they visited the reality TV star's online store. They accused her of buying the wigs at Dragon City in Jozi and then selling them "for an arm and a leg" on her online store.

Taking to Twitter to react to the expensive hair by Boity, many shared that they'll continue buying their hair from Dragon City, reports ZAlebs.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News