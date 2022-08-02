Boity Thulo's pricey wig range raised eyebrows on the timeline when a peep shared a screenshot of the rapper's online store

Many young ladies claimed their fave buys the wig from Dragon City at low prices and sells them online for "an arm and a leg"

The media personality's target market shared that they'll continue buying their hair from Dragon City because their fave is selling hers at "ridiculous" prices

Boity recently launched her new wig range but her target market is not happy with her "ridiculous" prices. Be You is now selling online but most young women shared that they can't afford their fave's pricey hair range.

Boity Thulo’s pricey wig range raised eyebrows on social media. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Many raised eyebrows when they visited the reality TV star's online store. They accused her of buying the wigs at Dragon City in Jozi and then selling them "for an arm and a leg" on her online store.

Taking to Twitter to react to the expensive hair by Boity, many shared that they'll continue buying their hair from Dragon City, reports ZAlebs.

@tsholo_thiko wrote:

"I buy all my weaves there, kere le support black business ha ke dikeni, I go to Dragon City because it's where they all stock their collection."

@LwandleEL said:

"In this case I still support Chinese business. These wigs cost an arm and a leg."

@Tee_JJJ commented:

"So you would rather promote Chinese businesses than a black owned business. Know that when she starts that business she's gonna create employment unlike the Dragon City that you're referring to that doesn't employ South Africans."

@iamprescribed wrote:

"I mean Zinhle's wigs are at the same price and they're selling like hot cakes so Boity is doing the same."

@amaveziz added:

"Problem is they want to sell at ridiculous prices, kanti if you charge 300 extra, I won't mind paying that for a 'Boity wig' cos now I'm buying your signature. Kodwa if you double the price Ina world where we know the supplier... It's unrealistic."

Boity launches her new business venture

In related news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo has launched her new business venture. The media personality took to her timeline to announce that she has launched her new hair business, Be You.

The rapper collaborated with Front Row Hair to produce her new hair range, according to reports. The reality TV star shared that the new brand aims to celebrate Mzansi women from all ages.

The reality TV star's fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to congratulate her on launching yet another business venture.

