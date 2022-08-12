AKA has taken to social media to share that he has decided to get a tattoo of Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy

The South African rapper has been praising the Mzansi-born coach ever since he landed the strikers' coaching job at the world-renowned football team

Supa Mega's followers shared mixed reactions to his post, some support his decision and others are against it

AKA is taking his love for Benni McCarthy to another level. The rapper took to hs timeline to share that he has decided to get a new tattoo of the Manchester United strikers' coach.

AKA is set to get a tattoo of Manchester United strikers’ coach Benni McCarthy. Image: @bennimac17, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega has been singing Benni praises since he bagged the new coaching job at the world-renowned EPL side. Mega also likes the former Bafana Bafana player because he's from his Cape Town hometown.

Taking to Twitter, the Fela In Versace hitmaker let the whole of Mzansi know that he'll ink the former AmaZulu coach's face on his body soon. AKA wrote:

"That’s it … I’ve decided. I’m getting a Benni McCarthy tat."

The rapper-turned-businessman's followers shared mixed reactions to his surprising decision.

@HermaineM said:

"Do it. It's your body after all."

@TwaRSA26 commented:

"We want music not tattoos, SA hip hop is ICU and all you can think about is getting tattoos."

@Sending_Failed7 wrote:

"Stop putting other men on your body though."

@KendriQBulelanI said:

"YooooH Mega, no matter the love or infatuation, you really wanna have another man's face skinned on your body for life?"

@IG_anzoDjoster added:

"I'd wait to see if the strikers at Man United do something great this weekend if I was you, but than again I'm not you. I'm settling for that Dolly tattoo, but that's me and not you."

AKA congratulates Benni McCarthy for bagging Manchester United coaching job

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA joined scores of Manchester United fans who congratulated Benni McCarthy after he bagged a strikers' coaching job at the world-renowned team.

The legendary goal poacher was unveiled as the new coach for the team's forwards recently. The former Bafana Bafana star was recently fired by Mzansi PSL club, AmaZulu.

Supa Mega, who is a proud Man United supporter, took to his timeline to sing Benni McCarthy praises. He shared that he can't believe that his "GOAT" has made it from Hanover Park, his childhood home, to the English Premier League giants' world renowned stadium, Old Trafford.

Source: Briefly News