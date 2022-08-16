Media personality Shauwn Mkhize has bagged another acting role and she has already started filming her scenes for the e.tv soapie

Just like in Uzalo , the reality TV star will play the role of MaMkhize on Durban Gen and she's set to make her first appearance in October

Sources shared that she started filming in July and the e.tv telenovela's spokesperson confirmed that the wealthy businesswoman has bagged the cameo role

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Shauwn Mkhize has bagged yet another role in a popular Mzansi TV show. The flamboyant businesswoman will play the role of MaMkhize, according to reports.

Shauwn Mkhize has bagged another top role in a popular telenovela. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star has started filming her scenes on Durban Gen. The wealthy Royal AM boss has appeared on another telenovela filmed in Durban before.

MaMkhize made headlines when she appeared on SABC 1 soapie, Uzalo in 2021. According to Daily Sun sources, Khizo bagged a cameo role on Durban Gen just like she did on Uzalo. One source shared that she started shooting in July.

A second insider shared that the media personality will make her debut on the e.tv soapie in October. The publication reports that Shauwn Mkhize denied joining the soapie.

However, the show's spokeswoman Nomfundo Zondi confirmed the news and also revealed that the star will start appearing in the soapie in October.

Shauwn Mkhize joins Uzalo, Mzansi shares mixed reactions

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize joined the Uzalo team. The flamboyant media personality was on the seventh season of the hit TV drama.

The news was reported in March 2021 and Mzansi social media users shared their thoughts about the surprise development. Some were not happy at all when they heard that Shauwn Mkhize had joined the SABC 1 soapie.

Twitter user uGxabashe said:

“Shauwn Mkhize usethenge 'Uzalo' because Andile has a dream of acting. He is the head writer now and also an actor."

Hazel_mahazard said:

“You borrow money to attend auditions, kante this is the situation. There are many trained and qualified actresses who are sitting at home, hungry and in need of the exposure and money. She has both.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News