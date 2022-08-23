Manchester United dominated Liverpool in a recent match and South African actor Matli Mohapeloa was thoroughly impressed

Matli Mohapeloa outed himself as a soccer enthusiast when he gave a shout-out to Benni McCarthy's coaching with Manchester United. Rhythm City actor Matli Mohapeloa shared a sweet post giving Benni McCarthy his flowers.

Manchester United's recent game against Liverpool left Matli Mohapeloa in awe of Benni McCarthy's work on the team. Image: Instagram/@matlimohapeloa/@bennimac17

Matli Mohapeloa's reaction to Manchester United's victory was to remember that their performance is the work of Benni McCarthy. Manchester United dominated against Liverpool, much to Matli Mohapeloa's delight.

Matli Mohapeloa is loving Benni McCarthy's coaching work with Manchester United

Matli Mohapeloa celebrated Manchester United's latest 2 -1 victory over Liverpool by giving all the credit to Benni on a Twitter post. The South African soccer Star is one of the team's coaches.

Benni McCarthy's fans constantly show support as they are proud that the South African is flying the country's flag High internationally.

dudulas_ commented:

"Best Coach forever."

herbertsaiba commented:

"Coach in the area. You speak your mind, legend."

amosn195 commented:

"A man with a lion heart, you always do a great job indeed, coach."

ntombiradebe65 commented:

"I'm praying for you and the team."

"Benni in the 18 area": AKA thrilled as Man U beats Liverpool, fans praise Benni

Briefly News previously reported that AKA celebrated when Liverpool scored the second goal against their arch-rivals, Liverpool. Manchester United beat the high-flying EPL side 2-1 on Monday night, 22 August.

The Red Devils were leading 2-0 when the thrilled Supa Mega took to his timeline to celebrate. He shared a clip of himself screaming out loud when Marcus Rashford made it 2-0.

Jadon Sancho and Rashford scored for his team, while lethal striker Mohamed Salah netted the only goal for Liverpool towards the end of the game. It had been long since Man U came out victorious against Liverpool.

