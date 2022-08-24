Thuso Mbedu continues to rise through the ranks, and her latest international accomplishment is something to rave about

South African international actress Thuso Mbedu has been recognised by the Toronto International Film Festival as a growing talent

Thuso Mbedu is set to appear in The Woman King came alongside Viola Davis, and the Canadian film festival is making sure to recognise the new talent behind the movie

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Thuso Mbedu stays winning internationally, as she got a nod from the Toronto International Film Festival. South African star Thuso Mbedu is receiving flowers for her acting talent as the festival will premiere her upcoming movie, The Woman King.

Thuso Mbedu celebrated her latest good news about the Toronto Film Festival recognising her as a rising star. Image: Instagram/@thuso.mbedu

Source: Instagram

Thuso Mbedu is the star of The Woman King alongside iconic American actress Viola Davis. The Toronto Film Festival has also dubbed Thuso Mbedu as an upcoming star to watch out for.

Thuso Mbedu to be honoured at the Toronto International Film Festival

According to TimesLive, the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF)will show The Woman, for the first time. The leading actress Thuso was also named a rising star by the highly acclaimed film festival.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thuso celebrated her win on social media. In an Instagram post, she wrote:

“Thank you TIFF for this beautiful recognition. I look forward to learning and having an incredibly awesome time at the Toronto International Film Festival, where everyone will get to see The Woman is King for the very first time.”

Fans of the actress were left excited by the good news. Follow your supporters commented with congratulations, and many expressed that they are looking forward to the film.

@its_lukholo commented:

"I will forever look up to you."

@lvngelomichael commented:

"Can't wait to see this epic movie."

@lungz_bey commented:

"Once again Congratulations babes. You look so beautiful in this picture, short hair suits you."

van_lexi commented:

"I love you so much. So graceful and talented. Congratulations on all your milestones."

Save the date: Thuso Mbedu announces SA premiere date for 'The Woman King'

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning South African star Thuso Mbedu has announced that her much-anticipated movie The Woman King will be available in South African cinemas weeks after its premiere in the USA.

The movie features How To Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, South African actor, drag queen Siv Ngezi and former Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi, who will also make a cameo.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the actress announced on her social media pages that South Africans will get to enjoy the highly anticipated action movie in September 2022. The news was met with mixed feelings from South Africans who were counting down the days until the premiere.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News